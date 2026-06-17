Not every girl says to her mum “I want to be an opera singer” - but that was the dream of Beth Stirling.
Scottish soprano Beth will join the Waverley Singers in Crowning Glory at St Lawrence Church in Alton on June 27 at 7pm.
Currently doing a master of performance degree at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Beth said: “I have another year to go and then after that I will be planning on applying for young artist programmes to try to get a career in opera.”
Starring with her are fellow soloists Niamh Kearney (mezzo-soprano), Max Robbins (tenor) and William Jowett (bass). Philip Scriven will play the organ.
The concert is in aid of Treloar’s. For tickets, priced £17 (under-18s/students £5), visit www.waverleysingers.com
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