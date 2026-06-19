Woking College is delighted to announce the appointment of Nuweed Razaq as its new Principal. He will take up the role in September following the retirement of current Principal, Brett Freeman.
Nuweed brings a wealth of experience to the position, having served as Deputy Principal at Woking College for a number of years. During his time in senior leadership he has played a key role in shaping the college’s strategic direction, supporting high standards in teaching and learning and strengthening the student experience.
A former student of Woking College, Nuweed’s appointment represents a particularly meaningful milestone. His personal connection to the college community runs deep, not only through his own educational journey but also through his family, with his four children having all studied at the college.
This longstanding relationship reflects his strong commitment to the values and ethos that underpin Woking College.
Speaking about his appointment, Nuweed said: “It is a real honour and privilege to be leading Woking College, a place that has played such an important role in my life. I am immensely proud of what the college has achieved and excited about what we can accomplish together in the future.”
Looking ahead, Nuweed is focused on building on the college’s strong reputation for academic excellence and inclusive support.
His priorities include ensuring that every student is able to achieve their full potential, continuing to invest in high-quality teaching and further strengthening the college’s role at the heart of the Woking community.
Woking College continues to be a leading sixth-form provider in the region, with high demand for places and a strong track record of success. The ethos of the college and strong sense of community ensures every student is valued and supported to achieve their very best.
The college is highly oversubscribed and you are advised to apply early to ensure a place. Applications are now open for September 2027 and the next open evening is on Thursday, 15 October, 4.30-8pm.
Outgoing Principal Brett Freeman, who is stepping down after more than 20 years at Woking College, said: “It has been an honour to serve the college and see it grow into one of the leading sixth-form colleges in the country.
"As I look ahead I do so with great confidence in the college's future . I am absolutely delighted that Nuweed Razaq will be stepping up to the Principalship.
“Having worked with him for 10 years as my brilliant deputy, I know that he shares these same values and will continue to champion the inclusive, student-centred ethos at the heart of Woking College.
“I wish him every success. I leave knowing the brilliant star that is Woking College will continue to shine brightly.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all staff and students, past and present, who have made Woking College such an exceptional place.
“It has been a pleasure to work alongside such committed colleagues and to support so many talented, inspiring young people on their journeys."
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