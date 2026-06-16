British-Congolese soul singer Jordan Mackampa will appear at the Assembly Rooms as part of the Alton Arts Festival on July 10 at 8pm.
This concert is currently the only confirmed 2026 UK live date for Jordan, who was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo but raised in London from an early age.
He grew up singing gospel in church, music that shaped not just his voice but the warmth and emotional depth that runs through everything he creates.
His releases have been streamed more than 50 million times on Spotify and drawn praise from Rolling Stone, NME, Clash, The Telegraph and BBC Introducing, while his live shows have sold out venues across the UK and Europe.
This is a rare opportunity for those who know his music, and for those unfamiliar with him it could be the discovery of the year.
Richard Walters, head of contemporary music programming for the Alton Arts Festival, said: “Jordan Mackampa is one of those artists that other musicians talk about in hushed tones.
“He has a voice and a presence that very few people possess, and his songwriting gets right to the heart of what it means to be human.
“He is barely touring at the moment, which makes this show so special. I cannot wait for an Alton audience to experience him live, and I have absolutely no doubt that everyone in that room will leave as a fan."
For tickets, priced £18, visit altonartsfestival.com/whats-on
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