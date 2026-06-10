American violinist turned musical theatre star Sidonie Smith will fill the shoes of Whitney Houston when she plays Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard at the Woking Theatre from June 29 to July 4.
The musical is based on the 1992 film starring Whitney as actress and singer Rachel, and Kevin Costner as her bodyguard Frank Farmer, hired to protect her from a mysterious stalker.
It features a mixture of Whitney’s previous pop hits and songs from the soundtrack, including Queen Of The Night, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance With Somebody and the Dolly Parton-penned I Will Always Love You.
Sidonie promises the Woking audiences “pure joy” when they come to see the show: “If you love this music, it's going to be just the most incredible night you’ve had in a theatre in a long, long time. On top of all that fantastic music is the drama and the love story. It’s funny, it’s edgy, it’s dramatic and it’s heartbreaking.
“What I love about Rachel is the range of her emotions in the show. I mean, she is a diva, but she’s so much more than that.
“She is someone who is vulnerable and falls in love, and she’s not just the star that you see on television. She loves her sister and she is absolutely head over heels in love with her son Fletcher. From the beginning when she first meets the bodyguard, Frank Farmer, to where they end up is a full swing of emotions.”
One Moment In Time is “hands down” her highlight track: “It’s my favourite song to sing in the show and every night I do it I get goosebumps. I think it’s because of the stillness of the moment. Everything kind of comes to a halt and there’s nothing but me and the music.”
Plenty of rest and jogging while singing keeps up the stage stamina for Sidonie, whose first experience of musicals was a static one as a violinist in the orchestra pit.
She said: “After a while I realised that I was memorising my score so that I could turn around, look up and watch what was happening on stage. My first role was in Fiddler On The Roof, where naturally enough I played the fiddler.”
So what makes The Bodyguard so compelling?
“Seeing love win,” said Sidonie. “When we see two people give it a try, we’re automatically on their side. It’s also a look behind the curtain. The glamour is still there in abundance, but it’s wonderful to get the chance to peel it all back and see the real people behind all of the glitz.”
Her favourite song in the show also forms her message to the audiences about why they should come.
She said: “Life is complicated and life can be hard, so I really hope that time stops for people when they come in. I hope they can be with us for one moment in time, then leave feeling a little bit lighter.”
For tickets, priced from £20, visit www.atgtickets.com
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