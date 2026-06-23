SCRAM, Surrey’s major county activity day for Cub Scouts — now a joint event with Brownies — celebrated another successful year as more than 3,000 young people and leaders came together at Apps Court, Walton-on-Thames.
First held in 2001 at Walton Firs and Blackland Farm, SCRAM — Surrey Cubs Recreation, Art & Music — has grown into one of the largest youth events in the county for this age range, taking place every three years and offering Cubs and Brownies a chance to experience large-scale activities that cannot be delivered at group or district level.
This year, Cubs and Brownies from Woking districts joined participants from across Surrey, giving young people the opportunity to mix with peers from other districts and explore a huge range of adventurous and skill-building activities.
More than 200 activities were available throughout the day, including pedal karts, high ropes, climbing, caving, and even rides on a real miniature steam train. Young people also enjoyed smaller hands‑on challenges such as making popcorn, playing a grand prix tabletop game, and learning how to change a wheel.
Oscar, aged 9, said: “I liked the inflatable that you had to jump over so you don’t get knocked over. I think it helped that we played a similar game at Cubs which helps with co‑ordination skills.”
Francesco, 10, added: “The bungee trampoline was fun and exciting.”
Cub Scout Lizzie, 8, said: “I liked the steam train as it went really far and was something I hadn’t done before.”
Brownie Sarah, 8, said: “With the activities and the excitement of the day, there was lots to do.”
Steve Valiant, county Cub lead for Surrey, said: “SCRAM provided an excellent opportunity for our Cubs to demonstrate teamwork, resilience, and enthusiasm. The professionalism of our volunteers and the positive spirit shown throughout the day reflect the very best of Scouting in Surrey.”
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