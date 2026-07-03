Year 6 pupils at Horsell C of E Junior School have been bringing their creative ideas to life through an exciting Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and 3D printing project, combining technology, creativity and real-world engineering skills.
As part of their Design and Technology learning, all 90 Year 6 pupils were challenged to design their own personalised keyring using the CAD software Tinker CAD.
Working to a specific design brief, the children developed their digital design skills while considering shape, size, functionality and aesthetics before creating a unique final product.
The project then took an exciting step from screen to reality thanks to the generous support of Mr Addis, a Horsell Junior School parent, an IT specialist and computer engineer.
Mr Addis converted each pupil's design into a printable file before using a 3D printer to produce all 90 keyrings. Printed in four vibrant filament colours, the finished keyrings gave every child the opportunity to see their digital designs transformed into real objects they could proudly take home.
The school also benefited from the support of Tim Barette from Eduthing, who created a clear step-by-step instructional video to guide the pupils through the Tinker CAD design process. This enabled the children to work independently while developing digital and problem-solving skills.
The project was planned and led by Mrs Parker, Head of Design and Technology, whose passion for innovative learning inspired the experience. She wanted every child to witness first-hand how a design can progress from an idea on a computer screen to a professionally manufactured product, helping pupils appreciate the possibilities of modern design and engineering.
The children were delighted with their finished creations. Eliza said: "It was fun and we learned new skills. I am so excited to have my own names keyring that I designed" while Ruben added: "I enjoyed it because we got to design our own keyring."
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