When the Master of Ceremonies arrives on the back of a motorbike, driven by a student dressed in school uniform (later revealed to be houseparent Ben Heathcote), you know it’s going to be a good evening!
Gordon’s School Prom did not disappoint.
Students dreamt up every conceivable form of transport to get them to the school in West End and on to the red carpet of the Parade Square where they were welcomed by cheering students, staff and parents.
Vintage and high performance cars arrived alongside stretch limousines, and who could forget the truck pulling a platform with a table set for dinner, complete with candelabras and six seated students happily throwing sweets to an appreciative crowd?
The go-kart, which roared on to the red carpet, the cab of a truck that blasted its horn grabbing everyone’s attention and the BMW covered with graffiti and revealing the message “Miss You” all added to the fun.
Girls dressed for the occasion with beautiful floor-length dresses sitting atop convertible cars as they made their grand entrance while the boys looked very smart in their suits.
The Year 11 Prom-goers then chatted to parents and staff on the lawn at Gordon’s before enjoying a dinner together.
Afterwards there were a few surprises: a leavers’ video made by staff and trophies awarded to students, voted on by their peers, with inscriptions such as “Most Likely to Become a Film Star” or “Most Likely to Become a Star Athlete”.
For some, the Prom and formal dinner marked the end of their journey at Gordon’s, for others it was the finale to their time in the Lower School and a prelude to joining the sixth form in September.
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