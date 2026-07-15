The stage adaptation of Dermot O’Leary’s children’s book Toto the Ninja Cat and the Great Snake Escape will come to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford from August 20 to 23.
Dermot’s best-selling Toto the Ninja Cat series, based on his real-life pets, has sold more than half a million copies and been translated into 17 languages.
The world of Toto and her friends has been lovingly adapted from page to stage through puppetry by award-winning duo Little Angel - artistic director Samantha Lane and musician Barb Jungr.
The set, costumes and puppets have been created by puppetry designer and Little Angel associate director Oliver Hyman, and lighting is by designer Sherry Coenen. The show will be performed by Charlotte Bloomsbury, Richard Lounds and Vinnie Monachello.
Toto might look like an ordinary cat but she is no ordinary feline. Almost completely blind, Toto has incredible ninja skills, a big heart and a nose for adventure. By day, she naps like any other pet - but by night, she’s out on daring missions with her cheeky brother Silver.
In their very first adventure, a deadly king cobra has escaped on to the streets of London, and it’s up to Toto to use every ounce of her courage and cunning to save the day.
This purr-fectly thrilling tale is filled with original music, laugh-out-loud fun and extraordinary puppetry, promising fun for the whole family.
Dermot O’Leary said: “I’m over the moon to see my book brought to life through puppetry. Toto is currently fast asleep, blissfully unaware of all the attention, but speaking on her behalf, she'll be thrilled to bits that her adventures are about to come to life, in theatres, to audiences all around the country."
Illustrator Nick East added: ''Working with Dermot on the Toto the Ninja Cat series has been an utter delight, and I’m thrilled that the amazing Little Angel team are now giving our fearless feline a whole new adventure in puppet form - it’s sure to be the cat’s whiskers!”
Co-adaptors Samantha Lane and Barb Jungr said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to be co-adapting Toto the Ninja Cat and the Great Snake Escape. It’s such a joyful, funny and heartwarming story, and we can’t wait to bring Toto’s world, full of courage, friendship and adventure, to life on stage.
“Led by a stellar creative team, the production promises brilliant songs, imaginative puppetry and an abundance of surprises for audiences of all ages.”
The stage rights were acquired from Hachette Children's Group in a deal made between its head of licensing Sarah Lennon Galavan, Samantha Lane and Mercury Theatre artistic director Natasha Rickman.
Sarah Lennon Galavan said: “Full of humour and heart, Dermot and Nick’s best-selling books are loved by so many young readers and their families.
“We are thrilled to have found the perfect stage partners in Little Angel, Mercury and Mayflower Studios, and we can’t wait to see Toto make the leap from page to stage in this wonderful new adaptation.”
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