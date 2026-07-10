Star casting for Clive Francis’ adaptation of Graham Greene’s Our Man In Havana has been announced.
This Theatre Royal Windsor play will come to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford from August 11 to 15.
Jack Ashton (Call The Midwife, Lockerbie) will star as Wormold, with Bob Barrett (Holby City, Father Brown) as Voice 2, Leon Ockenden (Waterloo Road, Mr Selfridge) as Voice 3 and Jodie Steele (Heathers The Musical, Malory Towers) as Voice 4. Together they play more than 30 characters to bring 1950s Havana vividly to life.
Our Man In Havana follows the hilarious exploits of James Wormold, a British vacuum cleaner salesman in pre-revolutionary Havana, Cuba, who becomes a spy.
For tickets visit www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk
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