Jack Ashton (Call The Midwife, Lockerbie) will star as Wormold, with Bob Barrett (Holby City, Father Brown) as Voice 2, Leon Ockenden (Waterloo Road, Mr Selfridge) as Voice 3 and Jodie Steele (Heathers The Musical, Malory Towers) as Voice 4. Together they play more than 30 characters to bring 1950s Havana vividly to life.