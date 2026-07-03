A stage adaptation of Victoria Wood’s sitcom dinnerladies is coming to G Live in Guildford from June 15 to 19 next year.
It is being presented by The Victoria Wood Estate in association with Phil McIntyre Live and Sustainable Entertainment.
More than a quarter of a century after it was first screened on BBC1, this new stage adaptation for 2027 is the first piece of Victoria’s work to be commissioned by the estate.
It has been adapted by Beth and Emma Kilcoyne and will be directed by double Olivier-award winner Sean Foley.
The new show features a storyline inspired by the beloved original television sitcom episodes and characters.
Premiering at the Manchester Opera House in January, the production will then tour major theatres across the UK until August.
It will star Les Dennis (Coronation Street, Only Fools and Horses The Musical) as maintenance man Stan. Further star casting will be announced soon.
Originally created, written and starring comedy legend Victoria Wood, dinnerladies ran for two acclaimed series and 16 episodes between 1998 and 2000, winning widespread critical plaudits and a devoted audience for its warmth, wit and brilliantly observed characters.
Winning a British Comedy Award for Best TV Comedy in 2000, the sitcom was set in the canteen of fictional Manchester factory HWD Components, and followed the lives, friendships and workplace dramas of the staff and regulars who gathered there every day.
The affectionate portrayal of everyday working British life in this new adaptation will feature all the much-loved characters that made the show a huge British classic with a lasting place in comedy history, including Bren, Tony, Dolly, Anita, Jean, Twinkle, Philippa and Stan.
A spokesperson for The Victoria Wood Estate said: “We are delighted to be bringing the joy of Victoria Wood’s much-loved classic dinnerladies back to the nation after more than 25 years.
“We hope that this new stage adaptation by Beth and Emma Kilcoyne - directed by Sean Foley and featuring a story inspired by the original television series - will take theatre-goers across the UK straight back to the delights of the canteen and characters they grew to love.”
Speaking about joining the production, Les Dennis said: “I’m so thrilled to be on board with this new production of Victoria Wood’s dinnerladies.
“I’m lucky enough to say I knew Victoria - she and I performed on the comedy circuit in the 1970s and were both finalists on New Faces.
“I was always such a fan of her - both as a person, and as a comedic voice. Being part of this tour and seeing these beloved northern working-class characters brought to the stage is a perfect way to keep her legacy alive.
“I’m the first cast member to be announced, as Stan, and I can’t wait to see which fantastic actresses will be bringing these amazing dinnerladies characters to life - they're all such fantastic roles.
“I think fans of Victoria will be in for a real treat after hearing director Sean Foley’s plans for this tour!”
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