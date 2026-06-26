The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford is hosting a range of exciting creative workshops for those aged five to 18 during the summer holidays.
They begin with a week-long Drama Camp for children aged seven to 11 from July 27 to 31.
Participants will explore drama skills through imaginative games, character creation and storytelling inspired by myths and legends from across the globe.
Each day will focus on a different mythological world, with daily activities including drama games, arts and crafts, prop-making, costume design, directing and devising scenes, and working with scripted text. Day passes are available.
The following week begins with a Family Circus workshop on August 3 in which participants will learn circus skills and perform in a circus show as a finale.
This will be followed by a three-day Teen Screen Acting workshop from August 4 to 6. Through group work, drama games and performance, participants will build confidence on camera and discover what makes a screen performance feel natural and compelling.
There is a Video Game Design workshop for children aged eight to 11 on August 7. They can create a unique game world using Kodu software, code players and play games.
Teenagers who love musical theatre can join a Masterclass with Jenna Innes on August 10. They can practise storytelling and acting through song, work on vocal technique and perform a West End-style dance routine.
There is a Squishmallow-Making workshop for children aged seven and above on August 12. They can learn how to make a mini-squishy sock cuddly and design a matching Squishmallow-themed art canvas, practise simple hand-stitching, and add features and details to give their cuddly companion its own personality.
And there is a free drop-in family fun day for all ages - with craft activities, dressing up, scavenger hunts and face painting - on August 5.
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