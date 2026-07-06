Surrey-based all-female vocal ensemble Corra Sound is undertaking an ambitious and significant new project to professionally record Ruth Gipps’s dramatic cantata Goblin Market, inspired by Christina Rossetti’s iconic poem.
In a resoundingly successful collaboration on Friday, 3 July, the ensemble and the Great Little Orchestra gave a highly acclaimed performance of Goblin Market at Holy Trinity Church, Guildford.
This historic concert - only the second UK performance of the work in seven decades - captivated those present. Alongside Gipps' masterpiece, the evening's programme showcased other 20th-century vocal settings of Christina Rossetti's poetry.
Attendees were also treated to an exclusive pre-concert talk with Dr Victoria Rowe, Gipps' daughter-in-law, providing a rare glimpse into the composer's remarkable life.
The landmark recording of the work, again partnering with Great Little Orchestra as well as Convivium Records, will take place on Saturday (11 July) with a release date scheduled for the beginning of 2027.
Corra Sound has launched a crowdfunding campaign to support the production costs of the recording, inviting the public to contribute to the project, helping to bring this important work to a global audience.
“Ruth Gipps was a formidable force - a composer, conductor, and advocate who carved out space for women in a profession that frequently excluded them,” said Dr Amy Bebbington, Corra Sound founder and director.
“By both performing and recording this work, we are highlighting a lineage of female creativity that has been sidelined for too long. Goblin Market is brimming with colour and emotional intensity and demands to be heard.”
Dr Rowe added: “We are so grateful to Corra Sound for their vital role in preserving and championing Gipps’ musical legacy, bringing her work to a wider audience and ensuring that she finally gets the recognition she deserves.”
The public are invited to help fund this ground-breaking project.
To donate, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/corra-sound-gipps-goblin-market
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