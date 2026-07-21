A Woking woman who began her career as a care professional with Home Instead Guildford and Woking is celebrating 10 years with the company which have taken her to group operations manager.
Vicki Chapman grew up in Sheerwater, attended Bishop David Brown School and now lives in Goldsworth Park with her family.
Alongside her career, which she developed while raising a young family, she also volunteers as a first aider at her son's local rugby club, continuing her passion for supporting others both in and outside of work.
Vicki joined the care sector looking for a role that would fit around her family life. What she found was a career filled with meaningful relationships, unforgettable experiences and opportunities to grow professionally.
Reflecting on her time as a care professional, Vicki said: "I have made some amazing connections with so many different clients over the years, and those relationships are what have stayed with me the most."
One of her fondest memories is of a client who joked they must be related because they shared the same surname.
Because he had no close family of his own, Vicki and a group of fellow care professionals organised a special 97th birthday celebration at his home.
She also recalls another memorable experience supporting a lady with three overnight visits each week for a year.
"One New Year's Eve we stayed up together to watch the fireworks from her window," Vicki said. "On another visit I arrived dressed comfortably for the overnight stay only to discover she was enjoying a cheese and wine evening with the other residents. I felt very underdressed, but we had a wonderful evening together."
Vicki also remembers visiting a couple every evening to prepare a freshly cooked meal from scratch, serve it and wash up, all within an hour. During those visits the wife shared family recipes and taught her how to make homemade apple sauce and berry pie.
The Covid pandemic also highlighted the importance of the close bonds she had built. After accompanying one client on her weekly supermarket shop for so long, Vicki knew exactly what she needed each week.
When lockdown restrictions began, she was able to complete the shopping independently without needing to ask for a list.
Working alongside fellow care professionals also created lasting memories. From supporting clients together on double-handed care visits to spending full days accompanying one client on seaside trips during the summer and Christmas shopping outings later in the year, teamwork became one of the most rewarding aspects of the role.
Now, as group operations manager, Vicki remains passionate about ensuring clients continue to receive outstanding care.
"I enjoy my role so much because of the people we care for," she said. "No matter what position I've held or how I've progressed through the company, our clients are the reason we're here and why we do what we do."
Vicki's story shows that, with compassion and dedication, it is possible to build a fulfilling career while changing lives — including your own.
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