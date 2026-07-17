Gibraltarian singer-songwriter Gabriel Moreno will perform at the Fiery Bird in Woking on July 23 at 7pm.
An irresistibly engaging performer, he combines a latin exuberance and passion with a rare lyrical calibre - he is also a published poet, with 12 books in Spanish and English.
Performing on a nylon-stringed guitar and accompanied by pianist Ned Cartwright, he creates a live experience that is energetic, intimate, anarchic and absorbing.
Born and raised in Gibraltar, and now based in London, he has lived and performed across the world, absorbing music, literature and art influences.
He was previously curator and host of the Lantern Society folk club and is the cultural ambassador of Gibraltar.
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