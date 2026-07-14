Woking Photographic Society’s annual exhibition returns to Woking Library next month (Len Walker writes).
The free exhibition of more than 95 prints runs from Monday, 3 August until Saturday, 5 September and is open during library hours. Society members will be on hand to answer questions and encourage visitors to vote for their favourite image.
There is also a return of the free illustrated talks given by members of Woking Photographic Society. All talks will be 6.30-7.30 on Tuesday evenings:
August 4, Wildlife in a Woking garden: Mike Tibbots takes you on a tour of the area as you’ve never seen it – nature’s daily struggle for survival, on our doorsteps.
August 11, Photographing London – Light, life and landmarks: Justin Cliffe explores our capital, showing you top photography spots, when to go and what to photograph.
August 18, The smart telescope – Astro imaging for everyone: John Axtell talks about the revolutionary device that means anyone can take great images of the cosmos.
August 25, Storm chasing: James Smith takes you across the US for an insight into how these violent storms develop and the dangerous hobby of storm chasing.
September 1, My photographic journey through landscape and wild places: Robert Hewitt shares a personal journey through Britain's most inspiring landscapes.
Jane Hibbert, exhibition secretary, said: “I’m proud to invite everyone to our annual exhibition at Woking Library — a beautifully refurbished space whose staff have been wonderfully supportive.
“Members have produced a wide variety of images to a high standard, there really is something for everyone. Come along, vote for your favourite, attend a free talk, or simply find out more about our welcoming club.”
Woking Photographic Society meets weekly from September with a season packed with guest speakers, tutorials, practical evenings and competitions in a friendly atmosphere.
For more details, visit www.wokingps.uk; Facebook: WokingPS, or Instagram: Wokingps.
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