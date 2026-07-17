Squirrels and adult volunteers from 1st West Byfleet, 1st Knaphill, 8th Woking, 7th Woking and 1st Send joined more than 200 others from across the county and beyond for the first county-wide Squirrel Pirate Day, held at Bentley Copse Activity Centre.
The event marked a major milestone for Squirrel Scouts across Surrey as it is the first event in the county for this age range, offering a full day of pirate-themed fun designed to build confidence, friendship and essential skills for life.
More than 50 activities were available throughout the day, including a zip line, giving Squirrels a thrilling chance to soar through the trees; climbing and a pirate climb to encourage teamwork and bravery; Leap of Faith, to help young people push their boundaries; and additional pirate-themed challenges run by Squirrel dreys (groups) from across the county.
These activities were designed not only for fun but to help Squirrels develop confidence, resilience and collaboration — all while mixing with other dreys to strengthen their sense of belonging.
Squirrel Scouts are for boys and girls aged 4-6 years old and have just celebrated their fifth birthday.
Denise Iverson, county programme lead (Squirrel Scouts), said:“It was great seeing all the Squirrels and volunteers meeting new and old friends and gaining new skills for life.”
Neil Wibberley, service crew member at Bentley Copse, added:“It was great to have a dedicated event for this age range, seeing them all embrace the pirate theme and get on with all the activities with enthusiasm. This really gave them a place to belong.”
Squirrel Pirate Day showcased the energy and excitement of Surrey’s youngest Scouts, highlighting how themed events can inspire the imagination while reinforcing core Scouting values.
With dreys from across the region joining together, the event strengthened community ties and celebrated the growing Squirrel movement.
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