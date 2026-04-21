A new Londis convenience store will open despite fears that crime and disorder could devalue nearby homes.
The Chobham based shop will be allowed to sell alcohol from 8am to 10pm Mondays to Saturdays and from 10am to 9pm on Sundays after being granted a licence by Surrey Heath Borough Council.
The application was opposed by several residents who will soon live near the Windsor Road store. They said it would be inappropriate for the mainly residential area as it would create traffic issues, and negatively impact nearby businesses.
They also argued that CCTV, as put forward by applicant Paramjit Singh, suggested crime would be an ongoing problem.
Surrey Police however raised no objections with Mr Singh’s representatives highlighting the clean track record he had at his other two stores.
Mr Singh’s agent said: “He has successfully managed two Londis stores, one in Woking, the other Staines that both follow the licensing objectives with no breaches.
“It’s going to be a family run business, a convenience store, not alcohol led.
He added: “The premises are situated in a residential area intended to serve the local area.”
Opponents felt it would take away from the area.
One said: “We really don’t feel that it is appropriate to have that sort of store in a mainly residential area.
“Chobam as well is already served by convenience stores and the road can be quite busy at times and the deliveries on such a small forecourt are a concern to us.
Another added: “This is quite a quiet community with a few local shops, the introduction of something like Londis would actually devalue my property, very simply.
“All this retrospective CCTV cameras and signage, well it’s there for a reason, because everyone knows it’s going to cause an issue.
“Why would you bother doing it otherwise?
“I think it’s ridiculous that anyone would actually think that’s a good place to put a property that’s open until 11 o’clock at night selling alcohol in a nice quiet community like that.”
The licence was approved with conditions as put forward by Mr Singh.
The store will keep CCTV records of any incidents, a logbook of any attempts by underage children to purchase alcohol, and operate a policy where anyone who may look under the age of 25 will be asked for ID.
There will be no deliveries after 6pm to avoid disturbances and the outside is to be swept twice daily.
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