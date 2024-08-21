A large dog who is very nervous and needs a lot of reassurance is looking for his forever home.
Nico arrived at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham after being found in dirty conditions with lots of other dogs, cats and even small animals.
Debbie Pearce, from RSPCA Millbrook, said: “When Nico first arrived he was a little shell shocked and it soon became clear he probably had never been out of the house as he can be very worried by day to day things in life.
“He is very reliant on his handlers to help him through 'scary' situations such as seeing strange men in high-vis or loud motorbikes.
“We are looking for owners that have had experience with nervous dogs, especially large ones. Nico is scared of the traffic, so he will need to live on a quiet road.
“Nico is super affectionate and cuddly with the people he knows and just wants to be on your lap, even though he weighs over 30kg!
“Nico could live with a neutered female dog depending on introductions done here at Millbrook.
“He enjoys saying hello to other dogs when out and about and walks really nicely on the lead.
“Nico would like his own enclosed garden with secure 6ft fencing for off-the-lead play.
“He would also like somebody home with him while he settles into home life. He is very clean in his kennel so may just need a refresher in house training and some help with car travel training.
“He would not enjoy living with young children, because of his nervous nature.
“Nico is looking for patient owners who will help him with his confidence as he is a very delicate boy and is easily worried.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Nico, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Please remember that application does not guarantee adoption.