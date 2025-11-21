Weekly planning applications received by Woking Borough Council up to 17/11/25. More WBC public notices can be found at publicnoticeportal.uk
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2025/0843: Erection of roof extensions including raising of the ridge height, erection of front and rear dormer windows, front and rear rooflights and rear solar panels. 10 Blackwood Close, West Byfleet
2025/0867: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 5.3m, maximum height of 3.6m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.7m. 26 Rectory Close, Byfleet, West Byfleet
TREE/2025/8320: T1 - Lawson Cypress: Remove X2 small limbs that are resting on the phone lines. T2 - Lime: Reduce back to old points, leaving height of 15m and spread of 10m. T3 - Lawson Cypress T3: Fell to ground level (Works within Old Avenue West Byfleet - Conservation Areas). Whispering Beeches, Old Avenue, West Byfleet
TREE/2025/8249: Tree A : Oak - removal of 2 damaged branches over drive and deadwood. Tree B : Oak - removal of lpwest 2 branches and deadwood and branches that are touching the roof and crown lift. (Works subject to TPO 626/0170/1975) Note : permission not required for dead wood. 11 Maxwell Drive, West Byfleet
Goldsworth Park
2025/0833: Retrospective planning permission for erection of 1.8m high boundary fence and gate. 54 Armadale Road
Heathlands
2025/0866: Screening Opinion for the erection of up to 147 dwellings (including 50 per cent affordable housing) together with associated access, parking, pedestrian and cycle routes, green infrastructure (including public open space, play space and landscaping) and drainage. Land north west of Saunders Lane, Saunders Lane
2025/0865: Screening Opinion for the erection of up to 162 dwellings (including 50 per cent affordable housing) together with associated access, parking, pedestrian and cycle routes, green infrastructure (including public open space, play space and landscaping) and drainage. Land north east of Saunders Lane, Saunders Lane
TREE/2025/8310: A Cherry Laurel: Fell next to the boundary brick wall and is beginning to cause subsidence from the bottom and the branches are now weighing on top of the wall. (Works subject to TPO 626/0361/1989). The Lodge, Cemetery Pales, Brookwood
2025/0856: Erection of a two-storey side extension following demolition of existing single-storey side extension. 39 Hawthorn Road
Hoe Valley
2025/0760: Retrospective application for the retention of existing 570mm high rendered brick wall with 7No. 1.80M high rendered brick pillars at front boundary with Westfield Avenue with natural planting above lower walls between pillars. April Cottage, 63 Westfield Avenue, Westfield
Horsell
2025/0835: Erection of a single-storey rear infill extension and rear dormer, 2No front roof lights following demolition of existing conservatory. Changes to fenestration. 88 Arthurs Bridge Road
TREE/2025/8306: T1 - Oak: Fell. Tree is showing symptoms of acute dieback, risk spreading to surrounding Oaks. G3 - Conifers: Fell. (Works subject to TPO 626/0248/1979). Woking And Horsell Cricket Club Horsell Moor
2025/0847: Proposal: Erection of a single-storey side extension, front bay window and porch canopy following demolition of existing porch. Alterations to fenestration. 2 Lindvale , Horsell Rise
2025/0854: Erection of a two-storey side extension and enlargement of existing single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing garage and utility room. St Johns, South Road
Knaphill
2025/0844: Erection of ground-floor front infill extension, single-storey rear extension and first-floor front extension. Extension to garage including formation of a false-pitch roof to the front. Insertion of first floor (south) side window and removal of existing window and insertion of door to ground floor (north) side fenestration. 14 Finch Close
Mount Hermon
2025/0861: Erection of single-storey side extension following demolition of existing garage. Silver Birches, Heathfield Road
2025/0853: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 21 Martinsyde
Pyrford
2025/0860: Erection of two-storey rear extension following the demolition of the existing conservatory and insertion of 2No rear rooflights. 39 The Oaks, West Byfleet
St John’s
2025/0855: Erection of two-storey front and rear extensions. Demolition of existing chimney breast and erection of first-floor addition across existing dwelling footprint to facilitate the creation of additional storey of habitable accommodation. Proposed elevational changes including rendering of existing facing brickwork and alterations to fenestration openings and casements to all elevations. Little Oaks, Jackmans Lane
