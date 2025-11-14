Woking town centre will be filled with festive cheer today (Thursday, 20 November) with the annual Christmas lights switch-on set to light up the town.
This year, a secret celebrity guest will have the honour of lighting up the borough’s biggest Christmas tree alongside Santa Claus and the Rotary Club sleigh.
Celebrations begin at 4.30pm with a performance from Woking Rock Choir, who will pause at 5pm for the big moment, before continuing their seasonal set.
Visitors can also enjoy a bustling Christmas market, packed with gifts, food and other festive delights.
Taking pride of place, this year’s Christmas tree is an eight-metre Nordic spruce, generously donated by Woking Asian Business Forum, who have sponsored the tree since 2019. The sparkling lights have been kindly sponsored by Boz’s Fruit and Veg.
Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “Our annual Christmas lights switch-on is a wonderful tradition that brings communities together to celebrate the start of the festive season.
“I want to say a special thank you to the Woking Asian Business Forum and Boz for their generous contributions that have made this event possible.
“We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors for an evening of joy and Christmas fun.”
Shahid Azeem, chair of Woking Asian Business Forum, added: “It’s an honour to donate Woking’s Christmas tree and spread festive cheer once again this year.
“Woking is home to many vibrant and diverse communities and we’re proud to play a part in bringing everyone together to enjoy the celebrations.”
Boz said: “Woking is very close to my heart and I’m delighted to add a little sparkle to this year’s tree and maybe a sprout or two to your plate!”
The festivities don’t stop there! Discover more Christmas fun, including Santa’s Grotto and free family activities at Victoria Place.
