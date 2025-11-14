Weekly planning applications received by Woking Borough Council up to 10/11/25. More WBC public notices can be found at publicnoticeportal.uk
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2025/0826: Construction of a pair of two-storey, semi-detached dwellings with box dormers to the rear and associated landscaping works following the demolition of existing bungalow. 125 Station Road, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 6DU
2025/0848: Details of a Drainage Verification Report submitted pursuant to Condition 14 of planning permission ref: WO/2022/0923 dated 10 July 2023 (this application os determined by Surrey County Council under their ref SCCRef-2025-0183 - this record is for consultation only). Land at the former Manor School, Magdalen Crescent, Byfleet, West Byfleet, Surrey
Canalside
2025/0823: Display of 1no set of front illuminated fascia text over entrance door. 1no set of illuminated signage to the interior of the window above 1no internal digital marketing screen. And window vinyls. 5 Commercial Way, Woking, Surrey, GU21 6XR
2025/0836: Installation of a freestanding telephone apparatus with affixed defibrillator and advert display. 31 - 33 Commercial Way, Woking, Surrey, GU21 6XR
2025/0752: Construction and operation of a micro energy storage facility and associated works. Hollywood Quarter, Church Street East, Woking, Surrey, GU21 6HJ
2025/0837: Installation of advert display (attached freestanding telephone apparatus with affixed defibrillator) comprising Single Illuminated Six Sheet Display with Automatic Change of Static Images at Ten Second Intervals. 31 - 33 Commercial Way, Woking, Surrey, GU21 6XR
Goldsworth Park
2025/8303: T1 - Mature Oak Tree: Reduce crown by 3m leaving a well balanced tree and significant pruning (Works subject to TPO/0028/2008). 50 Knightswood, Woking, Surrey, GU21 3PY
2025/0845: Erection of a rear outbuilding. 80 Bishops Wood, Woking, Surrey, GU21 3QD
Heathlands
2025/0832: Outline planning application (all matters reserved except access) for erection of up to 147 dwellings (including 50 per cent affordable housing) together with associated access, parking, pedestrian and cycle routes, green infrastructure (including public open space, play space and landscaping) and drainage. Land north west of Saunders Lane, Saunders Lane, Woking, Surrey
2025/0831: Outline planning application (all matters reserved except access) for erection of up to 162 dwellings (including 50 per cent affordable housing) together with associated access, parking, pedestrian and cycle routes, green infrastructure (including public open space, play space and landscaping) and drainage. Land north east of Saunders Lane, Saunders Lane, Woking, Surrey
2025/0818: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for addition of turret to outbuilding. Keighley Lodge , Pond Road, Woking, Surrey, GU22 0JY
2025/0824: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. Spinneybrook, 95 Saunders Lane, Woking, Surrey, GU22 0NR
Hoe Valley
2025/0799: Replacement roof tiles. 7 Road House Estate , High Street, Old Woking, Woking, Surrey, GU22 9EN
Horsell
TREE/2025/8302: T1 - Ash Tree: Fell to ground level due to outgrowing the surrounding areas (Works subject to TPO 626/0035/1963). 38 Fairlawn Park, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4HT
TREE/2025/8305: T1 - Sycamore: Fell to ground level declining poor specimen tree, due kretzschmaria and extensive crown dieback (Works subject to TPO 626/0033/1963). St Crispin, 45 Woodham Road, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4EH
2025/0842: Erection of a two-storey side and rear extension. 60 Horsell Moor, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4NN
Mount Hermon
TREE/2025/8312: T1,T2 and T3 - Tujas: Reduce height by 2-3m and side by 2m, trees are too tall and wide and taking light from the garden (Works subject to TPO 626/0197/1976). Friars Gate, Hockering Gardens, Woking, Surrey, GU22 7DA
Pyrford
TREE/2025/8304: T1 - Beech: Reduce height from 18m to 16m. Reduce radial spread from 10m to 8m. T2 - Chestnut: Reduce height from 20m to 17m and reduce radial spread from 14m to 10m (Works subject to TPO 626/0204/1976). Crayshott, Woodlands Road, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 6JW
St John’s
2025/0841: Proposed change of use from office (Class E) to 2 x units (Class C3) via Schedule 2, Part 3, Class MA of the GPDO. Greenoak Housing, 155 Goldsworth Road, Woking, Surrey, GU21 6LS
TREE/2025/8301: T1- Common Oak: Current height 22m, spread 10m. Height after works, 22m and spread on targeted limbs, reduce from 6m to 4m. Reason is reducing canopy and extended limbs (Works subject to 626/0591/2000). 105 Batten Avenue, St John’s, Woking, Surrey, GU21 8UP
