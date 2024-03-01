The second part of a stunning collection of James Bond memorabilia will go under the hammer at Ewbank’s in Woking next week.
Lifelong 007 film fan and collector Steve Oxenrider, who has contributed to many Bond books, other publications and documentaries, is selling his amazing hoard.
Expected to fetch somewhere between £500,000 and £1 million across a series of sales which started in November 2023, the collection has been shipped across the Atlantic from the US.
The second of the sales will take place at the Burnt Common Auction Rooms in Send on Friday, March 8 ( 11am), with bidding live in the room or via www.ewbanks.co.uk
Highlights of the auction include:
- Multiple Toys 3600 James Bond Secret Agent 007 Shooting Attaché Case. This fully boxed set measures 61cm by 46cm by 6cm. The iconic black attaché case – with working combination lock, a code book for deciphering secret messages, a toy pistol with extendable butt and attachable sights, and various other gadgets – has been valued at £1,000 to £1,500.
- A Thunderball Road Race Set. This vintage slot-car race set, tied in with the 1965 film Thunderball, was produced by the AC Gilbert company and sold exclusively by Sears Roebuck. It carries a pre-sale guide price of £800 to £1,200.
- A Moonraker original script from May 19, 1978. This 153-page document offers a fascinating glimpse into the creative process behind one of the most beloved Bond films. The script is expected to sell for £700 to £1,200.
- A Corgi Juniors Whizzwheels 1012 SPECTRE Bobsleigh, tied in with the 1969 Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. This diecast toy bobsleigh, inspired by the film’s thrilling chase scene, remains carded and in remarkable condition. Featuring the SPECTRE logo and vibrant orange paint, the bobsleigh is pitched at £400 to £600.
- An Oddjob figure tied in with the 1964 Bond film Goldfinger. This incredibly rare piece (item number 16012) was produced by the AC Gilbert company. The assassin is dressed in his signature judo outfit and comes with his bowler hat with the elusive red band. The figure is valued at £300 to £500.
Viewing will take place at Ewbank’s from Wednesday, March 6 until the day of the sale.
Ewbank’s are accepting consignments for future auctions so please get in touch with the team on 01483 223101 or at [email protected]
Valuations can be obtained between 9am and 5pm, Mondays to Fridays.
For jewellery valuations, please contact Ewbank’s for an appointment with one of their gemmologists.