Shocking footage shows the moment a drink-driver was rammed by a police car on a motorway.
Gary Smith's car was taken out by police to stop him from weaving across the M3 at speeds of up to 100mph while over the limit.
Smith, 36, was spotted just before midnight on Friday December 1 last year driving through Esher, Surrey, in a white Seat Leon using false licence plates.
Officers pursued the car, but instead of stopping, Smith sped off down the A3 towards the M25.
A high-speed pursuit was authorised, with more units joining to try and stop Smith before he crashed into another driver.
When attempting to leave the motorway Smith collided with a police car which was able to ram him to a halt.
He was arrested for dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to provide for alcohol or drugs, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.
Smith was sentenced to six months in jail at Guildford Crown Court.
He was also fined, disqualified from driving for four years, and must pass an extended test once the disqualification period has ended.
Investigator PC Hayley Jenkins, of Surrey Police, said: “As the footage shows, Smith showed complete disregard both for the law and the safety of anyone else on the road.
“He was lucky the only car he hit was a police car with a specialist driver trained in controlling the collision.”
Surrey Police officers made more than 200 arrests under Operation Limit, a national campaign aimed at tackling drink and drug driving between December 1 and January 1.
Officers also carried out more than 5,000 vehicle checks aimed at catching and educating drivers about the dangers of drink and drug-driving: one of the main causes of why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.