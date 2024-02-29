A shy cat described as a ‘sweetie’ by the RSPCA who was found living with around 70 other cats is now looking to find his forever home.
Three-year-old Squeak is living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham while he searches for his new family.
Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce said: “Lovely Squeak is looking for a new home as he was living in a multi-cat household, with around 70 other cats. None of their needs were being met and they’ve lived quite a sheltered life until now.
“Squeak was really shy when he came to us but we always knew he was going to be a sweetie. Now that he’s settled he likes a gentle fuss. It did take a bit of time and patience but now he’s discovered that he loves it.
“Squeak has an ongoing issue with one of his eyes. He has a couple of eyelashes that are curled in on one of them, meaning he sometimes looks like he’s winking or a bit squinty. Our vet doesn’t believe it’s enough to warrant an operation, but new owners need to be aware that this could be the case in the future.
“He needs to be on eye lubricant possibly for life. He is becoming used to it and is a good boy at having it done. We think he could live with children of secondary-school age.
“But since he has come from a property with so many cats, it’ll be nice for him to have some space and all the attention – so we’d like him to be the only pet in his new home.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Squeak, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Remember, though, that application does not guarantee adoption.