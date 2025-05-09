The Rotary Club of Woking didn’t miss their shot at Laithwaite Community Stadium, delivering a fundraising fixture to remember at Woking FC’s last home game of the National League season.
Dressed as a chicken and a handful of clowns, Rotary volunteers greeted fans on Saturday, April 26, collecting donations as supporters arrived for the Cards’ match against Eastleigh. With buckets in hand and contactless machines at the ready, the team netted nearly £250 for local causes — including a special project at Woking Community Hospital.
Woking Football Club, which recently became a corporate member of the Rotary Club of Woking, invited the club to run the collection at the much-anticipated fixture. Donations were welcomed in cash, by card, or via mobile phone, and fans were only too happy to support the cause.
Rotarian Graham Fagence coordinated the effort, while Simon Jones, Business Development Director at Woking FC, was thanked for helping facilitate the event.
While the Cards battled Eastleigh to a 2–2 draw, it was a clear win off the pitch for local charities. After the final whistle, several Woking players took time to pose for photos with the Rotary volunteers, recognising their contribution to the day.
Founded in 1922, the Woking Rotary Club has long been rooted in community service, following the global Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.” It is part of a global organisation with a large network of volunteer leaders dedicated to various humanitarian causes, both in their home countries and abroad.
The group hopes to return to the stadium next season for another round of fundraising — and perhaps even bigger goals.
To learn more about the Rotary Club of Woking or how to get involved, visit www.rotarywoking.co.uk or follow them on Facebook.