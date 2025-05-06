Dance Woking is to close after losing its financial support from Woking Borough Council.
“It is with great sadness that the trustees of Dance Woking announce the closure of the charity, marking the end of an extraordinary 30-year journey,” said Sam McCaffrey, CEO and artistic director.
“Despite sustained efforts by the charity to secure alternative funding, Dance Woking can no longer operate due to the loss of critical financial support from Woking Borough Council. The charity has now begun an orderly wind-down process.”
Dance Woking was established in 1994 as Woking Dance Festival and has since grown into a cornerstone of the local arts landscape. Over three decades, more than 90,000 individuals have directly participated in its dance activities, with total audience engagement exceeding 300,000.
“The charity’s mission has always been to inspire, connect and uplift through dance, whether by championing renowned choreographers, delivering inclusive education projects in schools and care homes, or producing community performances and accessible workshops,” Sam continued.
“Despite transitioning to a more localised, seasonal programme structure in recent years, and continuing to work with talented freelancers and volunteers, Dance Woking was ultimately unable to sustain operations on project-based funding alone.
“Project funding supports the delivery of specific activities, such as school workshops or community events, but does not cover essential core costs such as strategic planning, fundraising, administration, and partnership development.
“Without dedicated core funding, Dance Woking could not continue to operate effectively or responsibly.
“Dance Woking’s funding from WBC has been progressively reduced over the past four years. In 2021-22, the charity received £64,832. This was reduced by 10.5 per cent in 2022-23, and by a further 61 per cent in 2023-24. For 2024-25, funding has been withdrawn entirely.
“Despite best efforts to diversify income and explore alternative models, the complete loss of council funding rendered continued operation unviable.
“The closure significantly impacts the freelance community who relied on Dance Woking as part of their portfolio careers. We recognise this has made their economic situation more precarious, which we deeply regret.”
No further productions are planned as the winding down process continues.
The leader of Woking Borough Council, Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, said: “The council has provided significant funding, support and opportunities for Dance Woking over the years and we have delivered much together for the benefit of local residents.
“It is disappointing that Dance Woking has been unable to secure alternative funding. We’re saddened by their decision to close but the council’s financial situation means we are unable to make the discretionary spending to fund local charities such as Dance Woking.
“I’m grateful for Dance Woking’s contribution to arts and culture in the borough and everything it has achieved.”
Sam concluded: “We extend our sincere thanks to everyone who supported Dance Woking over the years, especially Woking Borough Council, Surrey Community Foundation, Active Surrey, Arts Council England, and our valued community partners, schools, and colleges.
“Dance Woking has been more than just a dance organisation — it has been a platform for inclusion, creativity, and community spirit.”