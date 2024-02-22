James Bond stirred fans into parting with big money as posters promoting the fictional spy’s films proved the star lots at Ewbank’s on February 2, 2024.
The vintage poster sale at the Burnt Common Auction Rooms in Send brought in £112,000.
The top four 007 lots accounted for £24,000 of the total.
Leading the way, as expected, was a British quad poster advertising the first Bond film, 1962’s Dr. No.
The 30-inch by 40-inch poster is in very good condition and had been consigned from the estate of a cinema projectionist in northern England.
The final premium-inclusive price against an estimate of £8,000 to £12,000 was £16,900.
A British quad poster promoting Thunderball (1965) sold for £6,240, above a top estimate of £4,000.
And £4,420 changed hands for a British quad poster advertising You Only Live Twice (1967). This poster had a top estimate of £2,500.
A Goldfinger style A poster, from 1965 and designed by Robert Brownjohn, made £2,860.
With the second tranche of the landmark Steve Oxenrider James Bond Collection coming to the rostrum on March 7 and 8, Ewbank’s expect that by the end of the year they will have taken well over £1 million in 007 material over the previous 18 months.
