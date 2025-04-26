Britain's largest ever private vinyl collection to go under the hammer has sold for a total of £132,000.
Almost 1,200 music enthusiasts from across the world bid on the staggering collection, which contained over 30,000 pieces from the last six decades.
The huge haul of records - described as "Aladdin’s Cave of music" - included a rare classic David Bowie album and a signed The Cure LP alongside many originals from other iconic British bands.
The collection was expected to raise £80,000 but it almost doubled its estimate totalling a whopping £132,000.
Vinyl specialist John Silke, 52, who was in charge of preparing the mega LP collection for auction, said has "never seen anything like it before".
He said: “This has been the biggest single cataloguing job of my career - it was an extraordinary experience."
The auction took place at Ewbank’s Auction house in Send, near Woking, Surrey on April 23 and 24.
On the first day of the auction each of the 373 lots – many of them including dozens of records each – sold nearly all above or way above estimate.
The most expensive was a premium-inclusive £4,680 for A Peel Sessions Collection, featuring some of the most iconic bands championed by the highly influential late Radio One DJ John Peel.
The LP which included Jimi Hendrix, Joy Division, New order, The Smiths, Nico, Stiff Little Fingers and many more had an initial estimate of £800- to 1,200.
Others that were sold included a The Cure Disintegration LP signed by five members of the band which was expected to sell for £100 to 150 but went on to net £1,300.
A 60-piece Rolling Stones album collection with expectations of £200 to 400 sold for £1,235.
Also a collection of Jimi Hendrix Experience albums made £1,040 against a £500 estimate while a copy of the David Bowie LP The Man Who Sold the World also estimated at £500 went for £1,105.
Finally an extremely rare copy of the 7-inch single 'I Can See Your Face' by Pneumania, expected to fetch £400 to 600 went for £975.
The LPs were found filling their owner's house after they passed away - they include a host of rarities all found in superb condition.
John said: "When I visited the collector's home after they had passed I found every room filled except the bathroom and kitchen."
“When I opened the garage, that was full too - It was jaw dropping."