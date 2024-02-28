James Chadwick, 27, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma three and a half years ago after becoming concerned about a large lump on his jaw. He said: “I went to get it checked out and was advised that it was probably just inflammation in my salivary gland and to rinse my mouth with salt water a couple of times each day. I had also been having night sweats but it was the summertime, so I didn’t think too much of it.”