More than £400,000 has been donated to Woking & Sam Beare Hospice and Wellbeing Care by bereaved families using local funeral homes.
The thousands of donations were made by families using funeral homes in the Funeral Partner network via the online tribute platform MuchLoved, raising £433,000 for the hospice that is based in Goldsworth Park.
The Funeral Partner network includes Woking Funeral Service, James & Thomas Funeral Directors in New Haw and Guildford, Thorne Leggett Funeral Directors in Farnham and Bordon and Kemp & Stevens Funeral Directors in Alton as well as others in Surrey and Berkshire.
MuchLoved, which began in 2015, allows families and friends to celebrate the life of the person they have lost through the sharing of stories, photos, music, and videos, and can be used to raise funds for charitable causes in honour of the person they wish to remember.
Emma Hallett, the appreciation & bequests manager at Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, said: “As a charity we rely on the generosity of the local community to help us continue to provide this much needed care.
“Year-on-year we provide care for thousands of patients living with complex life-limiting and terminal illnesses, as well as their carers and families across Northwest Surrey.
“We really appreciate the thoughtfulness of families, friends and colleagues who kindly remember their loved ones by supporting our hospice through the online tribute pages.
“These donations mean we can ensure people live their life to the full and die with dignity and respect. Our heartfelt thanks.”