The Spectrum in Guildford will be devoted to Woking Gymnastics Club on July 5 when it holds its annual Club Festival.
One of the highlights of its year, the Club Festival is the club’s showcase event - a fun, friendly and memorable day when every gymnast gets to step into the spotlight and show what they are made of.
Throughout their weekly classes, gymnasts will prepare their floor routines and vaults, ready to perform them on the day in front of the people who matter most - the judges.
They will be on hand to award medals, ribbons and trophies for top scores. There will also be special trophies recognising the most improved and hardest working recreational gymnasts, because the club believes that progress at every level deserves to be celebrated.
Spectators should expect displays and performances from right across the club - from its youngest pre-schoolers to its squad departments - and a day filled with the energy, pride and team spirit that makes Woking Gymnastics Club what it is.
A club spokesperson said: “This is your moment - for our gymnasts, for our families and for our whole community.”
Recreational, parent-free pre-school, key steps, novice, and intermediate floor and vault gymnasts, along with selected squad gymnasts, will take part in the competitions.
Taking part in a gymnastics display will be structured pre-school gymnasts, floor and vault gymnasts, the MAG and WAG squads and the modified squad.
The event will run from 8am to 5pm, with four rounds of competition. All competing gymnasts will be given the opportunity to perform for the judges.
They will be scored among other children with similar ages and abilities, with the opportunity to be awarded a winner’s medal in the awards ceremony.
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