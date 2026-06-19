There are not many families who can say all three of their children have competed together at a national gymnastics championship.
At this year's men's British Club Team Championship in Basildon, Ben, Josh and Oli Porter made that a reality as they represented Woking Gymnastics Club in the same senior team for the first time.
Adding to the family's standing in the sport, Josh and Oli both represent England, while Ben represents Great Britain.
Joined by teammates Jamie Lewis and Rudi Moriano, the squad produced an outstanding performance to finish fourth in Great Britain, narrowly missing out on a podium place after competing against 11 of the country's top clubs.
It was a proud moment for the Porter family and for Woking Gymnastics Club, with the brothers' journey reflecting years of dedication, hard work and commitment to the sport.
The success did not stop there. Woking's under-14 team of Mac Griffiths, Fionn Kelly, William Brierley, Edward Warburton-Gates and Harlee Hean-Baptiste Shand also impressed, securing an excellent fifth place national finish despite being one of the youngest teams in the competition.
The results highlighted the continued strength of Woking Gymnastics Club's men's artistic programme, with talented young gymnasts coming through the ranks and competing alongside the very best clubs in the country.
Starting from the age of six, they train and compete on floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar.
Woking Gymnastics Club boasts a legacy of nurturing some of the nation's most accomplished gymnasts.
Early successes included Ross Brewer, a three-time British champion and a gold medallist at the 1998 and 2002 Commonwealth Games.
Today the squad continues to secure representation and medals at the British, European and world championships, and the Commonwealth Games.
And several members of the boys' squad have been selected by British Gymnastics to join the national squad in their age categories.
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