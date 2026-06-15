Four-time Derby winning jockey Ryan Moore has been awarded an MBE for services to racing and British sport in the King’s birthday honours list.
Moore, who rode Estimate to win the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in 2013 for Queen Elizabeth II, is widely regarded as the best jockey of his generation, with 92 victories to his name at the royal meeting as well as partnering 18 British Classic victors, including four Derby scorers.
By Peter Moore
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