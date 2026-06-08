Joseph O’Brien claimed his first British Classic success when Thundering On came from last to first to take the Epsom Oaks by three-and-three-quarter lengths with Irish champion jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle aboard.
John and Thady Gosden-trained Legacy Link finished second, with Aidan O’Brien’s Sugar Island in third place.
Thundering On was the back marker in the opening stages of the race but challengers began to fall away up the home straight.
At the furlong marker, Thundering On and McMonagle cruised alongside Legacy Link.
The Frankel filly responded when McMonagle pushed the button and accelerated away to clinch victory by three-and-three-quarter lengths.
Elsewhere in the meeting, champion jockey Oisin Murphy landed a 109-1 treble on the card after guiding Naana’s Shadow, Seagulls Eleven and Mister Winston to victory.
Murphy swooped at the last possible moment on Seagulls Eleven to deny last year's winner Persica in a dramatic finish to the Diomed Stakes.
Persica appeared on course for back-to-back victories in the Group Three contest, but Murphy showed all the hallmarks of a five-time champion by timing his challenge to perfection.
The Katy Scott-trained Naana’s Shadow took the opener on the card, under Murphy.
The filly made all to score by three quarters of a length to give the Scottish trainer a welcome Class Two success.
Mister Winston became the third winner for Murphy after moving to the near side stand rail to stay on strongly to win by a length in the one mile one furlong Class Two handicap.
Another horse to make all and win on Oaks Day was Ellusive Butterfly in the Class One listed race run over seven furlongs.
Karl Burke’s three-year-old was never headed under Clifford Lee and went on to win by three quarters of a length for the Nick Bradley Racing syndicate.
By Peter Moore
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