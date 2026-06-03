Ahead of this week’s Betfred Epsom Derby, the French version of the event took place at Chantilly, and it was yet another success for Ballydoyle who cleaned up with a one-two-three for Aidan O’Brien to give the maestro his 17th French Derby victory.
Constitution River overcame a nightmare draw from stall 15 to run out a brave and classy winner of the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club.
Taking the initiative from the start, Ryan Moore stayed wide for the first furlong and a half and used up plenty of petrol to get across to slot in behind Montreal and Hawk Mountain, before Constitution River exploded into life up the straight to score by three quarter of a lengths.
By Peter Moore
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