Trainer Ed Walker was celebrating an unforgettable first winner in Ireland after Almaqam got his campaign off to a magnificent start with a decisive success in the Group One Tattersalls Gold Cup under Kieran Shoemark at the Curragh on Sunday.
In doing so, the five-year-old became the first British-trained winner since Alenquer in 2022. The George Scott-trained Bay City Roller finished second ahead of Saddadd represented by Roger Varian.
By Peter Moore
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