The Wizard Of Eye produced a spell of magic to land his second Carey Group Victoria Cup in the past two years on Peroni Nastro Azzurro Victoria Cup Raceday at Ascot on Saturday.
The seven-year-old took the ultra-competitive seven furlongs handicap two years ago when trained by Charlie Fellowes. Beaten on his first two starts for Tom Clover and not seen since November, he defied a six-month absence to win by a length at 20-1.
It was a first Victoria Cup success for rider Neil Callan.
Callan had the seven-year-old racing towards the near side before ridden two furlongs out to keep on well to score for trainer Tom Clover.
Wine Dark Sea gave trainer Harry Charlton his first winner since January after taking the one mile four furlongs handicap under Saffie Osborne.
Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy teamed up to land the hotly contested one mile two furlongs Class Three handicap with Sintra.
The colt who was receiving nine pounds from hot favourite Waterford Castle, made all under the champion jockey to register his first win at the fourth attempt.
Trainer James Owen's purple patch continued with Radiant Beauty's fine front-running win in the mile fillies' handicap under James Doyle by two and a half lengths from Song N Dance.
A 60,000 gns colt as a yearling Night In Vegas already is looking like money well spent for the Kennet Valley Syndicate after landing the odds in the opener on the card by one and a quarter lengths under Charlie Bishop on debut.
It also gave trainer Eve Johnson Houghton her first two-year-old winner of the season, having missed out narrowly with her other youngsters in the current campaign.
Eddy Greatrex took his strike-rate in the past fortnight to 31 per cent when piloting Venetia to victory in the one mile two furlongs fillies' handicap for Ralph Beckett.
The Middleham Park Racing Syndicate were victorious in the final race of the day when Azure Zain scored for northern trainers Richard and Peter Fahey.
In a thrilling conclusion, the four-year-old along with two other horses were fighting out the finish with the gelding getting his head in front by a head from Juan Les Pins.
By Peter Moore
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