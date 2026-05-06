Cieren Fallon continued his hot streak in the saddle with a fifth successive winner when Thunder Call justified favouritism in division one of the six furlongs maiden on Kempton Park’s Community Raceday.
In front of a crowd of more than 4,000, Fallon picked up where he left off having ridden a winner at Goodwood on Saturday and a treble at Salisbury on Sunday, by steering Thunder Call for William Haggas to victory in the six furlongs maiden.
Thunder Call had run twice as a juvenile last autumn, finishing tenth on his debut over seven furlongs before an improved second at Doncaster over six.
Making his return, he stormed to a six-length victory, running on strongly in the final furlong.
Fallon bagged a second winner on the card after getting up on the line to score by a neck from Chilli Queen in a blanket finish to the one mile four furlongs fillies’ handicap.
Up and coming apprentice Jack Dace also picked up a double in the afternoon after Must Believe and Valentine Boy were successful at the Sunbury track.
Dace, riding for his father Luke, aboard Valentine Boy on bottom weight steered the four-year-old home to win by three-quarters of a length in the one mile handicap.
The gelding had won at the course back in November over course and distance and produced a creditable third of nine here a month ago.
The youngster then made it a quickfire double aboard Must Believe to score for George Baker, with the four-year-old starting out for the new yard.
Epsom trainer Baker quickly saddled his second winner of the afternoon when Gooloogong defied top weight under Neil Callan to land the finale on the card by two-and-three-quarter lengths.
The late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid’s colours were carried to Classic success by Bow Echo in the 2,000 Guineas and were in the winners’ enclosure again after Shadow King got off the mark at the second attempt.
The Richard Hannon-trained winner was backed into favouritism and made all under Sean Levey to justify the support. He was challenged a fair way out by Meennaa but prevailed by three-quarters of a length.
Marengo Storm became the third winning favourite in a row after winning nicely for Danny Muscutt for trainer Richard Hughes.
The Havana Grey gelding cost £100,000 as a yearling and showed ability on his first run under rules when fifth of 12 in a novice at this course a month ago.
Nick Bradley Racing Syndicate were celebrating another winner after Court Of Stars landed the seven furlongs fillies’ handicap.
Having had modest form when making the frame in three of her four starts last year, the filly appreciated the drop back in trip for her seasonal handicap debut.
By Peter Moore
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