The unbeaten Saxon Street landed the Betfred Blue Riband Trial Stakes at Epsom on Tuesday’s Spring Meeting and maintained his unbeaten record by making it two from two.
Saxon Street, who made a winning debut in novice company at Chelmsford in December, won by a ready two and a half lengths under William Buick and joint-trainer Thady Gosden.
Saxon Street was the second leg of a quickfire double for the Gosdens after Runman completed a comfortable success from Vitality.
Night Breeze won the Great Metropolitan Handicap for Ian Williams, just two days after finishing fourth at Musselburgh.
The Alvechurch handler was soon back in the winners’ enclosure celebrating a double on the card after Shafdar made up for a disappointing run at Newcastle on Good Friday by claiming the finale on the card, the one mile handicap by three quarters of a length.
Back on turf and a drop down from a Class Two to a Class Four certainly helped. The four-year-old made headway more than two furlongs out before being switched to the far side to lead a furlong out, running on and always doing enough towards the finish.
Jack Channon continued his flying start to the season, making it 13 winners since the turn of the year, after Rathgar landed the odds in the Class Two handicap under Tom Marquand.
The gelding went one better in this race than 12 months ago by scoring by a length from Sallaal.
Rossa Ryan bought up a double after earlier steering Night Breeze to victory and following up aboard the Ralph Beckett trained On Message in the one mile Class Four Handicap.
By Peter Moore
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