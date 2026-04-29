Owen Burrows might be in for a difficult few weeks after Raaheeb leaped into 9-1 joint second favourite for the Epsom Derby on Sandown Park’s Flat season opener.
Burrows was at pains afterwards not to commit to the Derby, despite the three and a quarter-length romp and despite the winner's ante-post price being slashed from a pre-race 20-1.
Building on his one run last season, which was a winning debut at Ascot back in September, the colt out of Sea The Stars chased the leaders before making headway under Rossa Ryan to lead two furlongs out and go on and win by three and a quarter lengths.
"I've not had one as good three-year-old-wise, not with this potential this early," Burrows said. "He's better than Hukum was at this stage, it's exciting.
"You dream to see something like that but it's a bit of a surprise. If we'd finished in the frame I'd have taken that as he's a once-raced novice winner and it was a good race, so he's very exciting.
"He was reluctant to load in the stalls and that was a little bit out of character. He's not shown anything like that at home, so hopefully it was first-time freshness. He's a very important horse and he's bred to get better as he gets older, so we'll get our heads together and think about what we do next."
As to targets, he added: "It's too soon to say, let's see how he is. We'll decide further down the line. We need to do the right thing, I'm not going to commit to Epsom at this stage – there's also Royal Ascot and the Irish Derby."
On a day of quality racing in the Surrey sunshine, it wasn’t just Raaheeb who impressed the healthy size crowd.
Felicitas earned herself a potential wild card into the Oaks after putting on an awe-inspiring performance on her turf debut to score by three lengths from Ribbon Of Sea.
Trainer Ed Walker said the horse will now head to the Musidora.
Felicitas was the second leg of a double for Walker and Kieran Shoemark after the pair landed the opener with Black Star Boy, who got up to win by three quarters of a length.
Saddadd put on a display this afternoon that bodes well for this season’s campaign for Roger Varian after taking the one mile two furlongs Gordon Richards Group Three stakes by one and three quarter lengths from King Of Cities.
The Bet365 Mile went to Opera Ballo under William Buick from the well fancied Field Of Gold on his reappearance, who looked like he needed the run. However, after the race the vet reported the colt had bled from the nose.
David Menuisier saddled his first winner of the year after favourite Lost Boys prevailed by a short head in the finale with Hector Crouch aboard.
By Peter Moore
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