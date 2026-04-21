Former Grand National winner Noble Yeats has died aged 11 following a bout of colic.
The 50-1 outsider won the 2022 Grand National in the final ride of amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen's career.
James Bowen reached 100 winners in a season for the first time when landing the 3m½f handicap hurdle on the Nicky Henderson-trained Alentejo, his only ride of the day at Ayr. It was the first time that Bowen, brother of champion jockey Sean, had reached this milestone.
Jockey Richard Patrick has announced his retirement from the saddle. The 30-year-old announced his decision after finish third in the 2m handicap hurdle at Hereford.
The rider was based with Kerry Lee for most of his career and rode big winners aboard the likes of Happy Diva and Nemean Lion. This season he had been based with Clive Boultbee-Brooks, to whom he is going to become assistant.
Patrick rode 196 winners over jumps in Britain and one in Ireland.
Silvestre de Sousa is back in Britain and riding as a freelance after moving on from his recent association with Nurlan Bizakov and the Roger Varian stable.
The three-time champion jockey returned from Dubai after securing the UAE rider’s crown for the second season running.
Kap Vert caused a 20-1 shock by storming to a surprise win in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr.
In just his fifth run over fences, the inexperienced six-year-old was travelled strongly throughout in the hands of Sean Houlihan.
Midlands National winner Isaac Des Obeaux looked to have every chance of victory but faded into fourth, while Git Maker was beaten by just a length and a half in second, holding off the 4-1 favourite Kim Roque in third.
The triumph for Kap Vert marks the biggest winner between Philip Hobbs and Johnson White since the pair took out a joint licence.
By Peter Moore
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