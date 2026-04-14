Dan Skelton has been crowned champion British jumps trainer for the first time after results at Aintree's Grand National meeting left him in an unassailable position.
Last year's title race came down to the wire at Sandown on the final day of the season, but Skelton has the luxury of a huge prize-money cushion at the head of the championship this time and it is now mathematically impossible for any trainer to catch him.
He sealed victory in his battle with Willie Mullins with a four-timer at Aintree on Saturday, with Grade One winners Mirabad and Bossman Jack key late players in building his record- breaking prize-money haul for the campaign.
Mr Hope Street in the William Hill Handicap Chase and Forthfactor in the concluding Grade Two bumper were the stable's other winners.
Skelton became the first trainer to smash through the £4 million barrier last month and has since built his total to £4,762,920 for the campaign.
Saturday’s Grand National produced the first winner since the mighty Red Rum in 1977 to regain his Aintree crown as I Am Maximus carried top weight to success in the most famous race in the world.
Ridden by Paul Townend, who also guided I Am Maximus to success in 2024 before the pair finished second 12 months ago, the ten-year-old managed to avoid the chaos around him as he slowly crept into contention.
Still only fourth jumping the last, I Am Maximus made relentless progress before going clear on the run to the line.
The winner returned the 9-2 favourite after a surge of late support, with last year's fourth Iroko running on to beat the tiring Jordans to second this time. Cheltenham Festival winner Johnnywho was back in fourth.
Jockey Ben Jones rode his 100th winner of the season after partnering Bridget Mary to victory at Ffos Las on Sunday.
Last season Jones recorded 77 winners, but it is this campaign the talented Welshman has really enhanced his glowing reputation, teaming up with Ben Pauling for success in the King George Grade One with The Jukebox Man.
Kitty Foyle registered her first win for a year and a half after the after the well-fancied Byzantium crashed through the rails in dramatic fashion at Wincanton on Sunday.
The Paul Nicholls-trained 11-8 shot set out to make all and led his two rivals into the home straight, but a straightforward race suddenly went awry when the grey ducked right into the hurdle marker for the final two flights. The horse and jockey Harry Cobden both hit the deck in the incident.
Byzantium and Cobden were swiftly on their feet but the race dwindled down to just two runners, and outsider Kitty Foyle took up the running after the second-last to cruise clear of Sinchi Roca and win by 18 lengths under Robbie David for trainer Daisy Hitchins.
By Peter Moore
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.