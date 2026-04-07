Rossa Ryan rode his 29th winner of the year after steering Havana Touch to victory in the one-mile handicap at Kempton Park.
The Irishman continued his electric start to 2026 by bringing up his 12th winner in 14 days from 20 rides.
Teaming up for trainer John Butler, with the combination boosting a healthy record, Ryan had the five-year-old in the lead two furlongs out. Despite hanging left, the gelding eventually went on to win by one and a quarter lengths from Penfolds Grange.
Andrew Balding’s yard maintained their excellent three-year-old record this term after Nanoscience took the opener under Oisin Murphy. The win made it 26 thus far for the Kingsclere handler.
Jane Chapple-Hyam took a step towards becoming the first woman to train the Betfred Derby winner after Balzac landed the mile novice.
The colt, who is a half-brother to the trainer's Royal Ascot winner Claymore, made all under Hollie Doyle to break his maiden at the second attempt having finished a promising third on his debut at Newmarket in September.
A female trainer has yet to win the Derby, but several have come close, with Elaine Burke at the helm of husband Karl's yard when Libertarian finished second in 2013 and Jessica Harrington finishing fourth with Sprewell ten years later.
Storm Point made a winning handicap debut under Kieran Shoemark after having to dig in to take the seven furlongs handicap from favourite Lion Of Mali.
Although a field of just five contested the feature race on the card, the one mile two furlongs handicap, a blanket finish to the race ensued with Moment Of Light hanging on to get the better of Devil’s Peak by a short head.
By Peter Moore
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