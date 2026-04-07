Tony Carroll and Billy Loughnane retained their All-Weather Champion Trainer and All-Weather Champion Jockey titles, while Ryan Kavanagh was crowned All-Weather Champion Apprentice following the conclusion of the season on Good Friday.
Following his maiden title success last year, Carroll enjoyed a landmark year in 2025 as he accrued more than £1 million in prize money for the first time and sent out a career-best 128 winners.
The Worcestershire handler carried that momentum through the all-weather season and comfortably bettered last season’s tally of 57 winners, ending the campaign on 68, 13 clear of his nearest rival James Owen.
Loughnane turned the All-Weather Champion Jockey race into a procession, with the 20- year-old finishing the season with 98 wins, 37 more than his closest challenger Luke Morris.
Kavanagh, who is attached to the Ian Williams yard, bagged 25 winners for the campaign, holding off a late challenge from Jack Callan.
Callum Pritchard's hopes of becoming champion conditional jockey this season were dealt a huge blow when he was handed a 12-day suspension for easing down on his mount with a circuit remaining at Plumpton on Sunday.
By Peter Moore
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