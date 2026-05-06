Thady Gosden waxed lyrical about the performance of Sweet William after the star stayer made a winning seasonal reappearance in the Group Three Longines Sagaro Stakes on Royal Ascot Trials Day on the opening day of Ascot’s flat season.
Ridden by his regular partner Robert Havlin, the seven-year-old was locked in an enthralling battle with Caballo De Mar in the home straight and managed to hold on by a short-head to record his seventh success.
“He’s a smashing horse,” said Gosden. “He’s a year older but he still retains all his enthusiasm. He’s beaten a very good horse and the front two have come a long way clear of the third.”
The red hot Gosdens continued their hot streak by bagging a double on the card after the odds-on shot So Regal prevailed in impressive fashion to take the Class Two Darley British EBF Fillies Novice Stakes by two lengths from Crownright.
Under Ryan Moore, the filly travelled well before Moore kicked for home under a hands and heals ride and maintained the outstanding record in the race for the Gosdens who have now won the contest three times in the past six runnings of the race.
Clive Cox is looking forward to a return to Royal Ascot with Coppull after the colt showed signs of his juvenile form to land the Group Three Pavilion Stakes.
A smart winner of the Group Two Richmond at Glorious Goodwood, Coppull ended his campaign with a close third in the Middle Park.
Adaay Of Scarlett completed his second win in a row after leading all the way in the opening Two-Year-Old Trial under James Doyle to score for Hugo Palmer.
Andrew Balding’s four-year-olds are in fine fettle with Jonquil making it 25 for the year after landing the Class One Paradise Stakes with Colin Keane aboard.
Trainer Michael Herrington made the long round trip of 354 miles from Willoughton worthwhile after saddling Far Above The Law to score in the five furlongs handicap.
By Peter Moore
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