The opening classics of the new flat race season took place at Newmarket over the weekend with Aidan O’Brien clamming his eighth 1,000 Guineas after True Love proved too good under Wayne Lordan to give the Irish maestro his 49th British Classic success.
O'Brien had to settle for second when Gstaad chased home Bow Echo in the 2,000 Guineas on Saturday, but 24 hours on this strapping filly, who was ridden by Wayne Lordan, ensured he went one place better.
Seventeen-year-old Henry Callan recorded his seventh win from 11 rides this year and is a perfect 5-5 when riding for James Owen after guiding 1-2 favourite Moonhall Lass to victory in the six furlongs amateur jockeys' handicap at Salisbury on Sunday.
Callan has first-year A-level exams to tackle in a couple of weeks, but that has not slowed down his electric start to 2026.
Jack Tudor was handed a 14-day suspension and Christian Williams was hit with a £3,000 fine after stewards deemed Annual Invitation to be a non-trier in division two of the two mile maiden hurdle at Uttoxeter on Saturday.
The five-year-old finished just over 24 lengths behind the winner, Final Surprise.
Annual Invitation was suspended from running in any race for 40 days.
By Peter Moore
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