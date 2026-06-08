Christmas came early for trainer Aidan O’Brien after the Irishman claimed his 12th Epsom Derby winner with Christmas Day landing the 247th renewal of the world’s most famous race.
There was more celebration for the master of Ballydoyle as this was his 50th British Classic success.
A total attendance of 28,557 is the highest on Derby Day since 2022, an excellent figure and hats off to everyone who braved the rain that fell all afternoon.
The son of 2012 Derby winner Camelot, Christmas Day was partnered by Ronan Whelan, to give O’Brien some consolation after losing out to his son Joseph just 24 hours earlier in the Oaks.
Christmas Day tracked leader and stablemate Action heading towards Tattenham Corner before heading to the front three furlongs from home to go on and win by two-and-three-quarter lengths from Maltese Cross and two-and-a-half lengths from James J Braddock in third place.
O’Brien had a strong hand in the race with four contenders in total. One of them Benvenuto Cellini went off the 3-1 favourite, but was deemed a non-runner after his left hind leg was caught in the stalls.
“To be here, riding for these connections in this atmosphere, is the stuff of dreams and hasn't really sunk in to be honest,” said Whelan. “I knew when the rain came my lad would love it, and the stars aligned for me, really.
“It sounds weird saying it, but I had a really good feeling down at the start. I knew he felt great going to post, and I knew once I got into my flow, I was going to run a big race.”
Ten Bob Tony won the first staging of the Betfred Tattenham Corner Stakes at Epsom Downs, the opening contest on Derby Day.
The seven-furlong Group Three was previously held at Haydock Park and known as the John Of Gaunt Stakes. Ironically, the last winner of the contest at its old venue was Ten Bob Tony, who prevailed in the 2025 running.
In the Group Three Princess Elizabeth Stakes, there was a sharp difference of opinion. While six of the seven jockeys opted to cross over to the stands’ after rounding Tattenham Corner, Laura Pearson aboard the David Loughnane-trained Sparks Fly stuck to the far side rail up the home straight.
Pearson’s judgment was fully vindicated when the six-year-old Sparks Fly came home a comfortable winner by eight-and-a-half lengths.
In the Group One Coolmore Coronation Cup, it was Bay City Roller who took the spoils to hand Newmarket trainer George Scott his first domestic Group One success.
Partnered by champion jockey Oisin Murphy, the four-year-old came home ten lengths clear of Jan Brueghel with Lambourn another five-and-a-half lengths back in third. Calandagan was a distant fourth.
Gary and Josh Moore repeated their 2025 win in the mile-and-a-half HKJC World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap, but it was 17-2 chance Too Soon and not the stable’s favoured chance Give It To Me OJ who followed in the footsteps of last year’s winner Small Fry, by beating Night Breeze a length-and-a-quarter.
Too Soon was a first ride for the stable for apprentice Warren Fentiman, who is based in the north but also rode a winner at last year’s Betfred Derby Festival and is now an impressive four from 13 at Epsom Downs.
By Peter Moore
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