Woking FC have extended their shirt sponsorship deal with Nuffield Health Woking Hospital for another year.
Robin Byrne, Woking FC’s managing director, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Nuffield Health Woking Hospital has agreed a new one-year extension to continue as our medical partner and front-of-shirt sponsor.
“This renewal underlines the strength of our relationship, and we are extremely grateful for their continued support in the club’s development. We look forward to continuing to work closely together over the coming years.”
Nuffield Health Woking Hospital director Deb Boyd said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Woking FC. Our strength lies in combining outstanding clinical expertise, particularly in musculoskeletal care and rehabilitation, with a focus on long-term health outcomes. We look forward to supporting both player performance and the wider community.”
Hoping to pull on a Nuffield Health Woking Hospital-sponsored Woking shirt again next season is Jake Forster-Caskey, who has signed a new deal at the club.
The midfielder played 34 times for the Cards last season, scoring twice and adding quality and experience to the squad.
Director of football Jody Brown said: “Jermain and I were united in the belief that Jake is important for where we want to go. He has great quality and calmness in possession, and he has the experience to remain that way in big games and challenging moments.
“It’s fair to look at the injury history, and of course we are aware, but his knee got through a season without any real pre-season to prepare last year. Jake and all of us feel that he will be stronger as we move into this campaign.
“On and off the field, he can be an asset around the lads, driving standards in training and games, but also in preparation, recovery and general professionalism. We are pleased to have him on board.”
Benjamin Parker
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