Woking are calling on supporters and community volunteers to join the Cards Crew this off-season and play a role in refreshing and improving the Laithwaite Community Stadium ahead of the upcoming campaign.
The club are looking for volunteers to support a range of practical projects, including: painting and decorating around the stadium, cleaning and tidying seating areas, concourses, and facilities, light maintenance and repair tasks, grounds, weeding and outdoor area improvements, signage, branding, and general stadium presentation, and supporting small upgrade projects across the site.
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