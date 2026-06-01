Woking have confirmed the signing of 25-year-old defender Zico Asare on a two-year contract from Harrogate Town.
Asare spent the past two seasons in League Two with the Sulphurites, who were relegated to the National League at the end of last season.
The 25-year-old, who enjoyed spells with Oxford City and Maidenhead United after starting his career at Fulham, represented England at under-15 and under-16 level.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “We looked at Zico prior to bringing Aaron Drewe in last summer, but he wasn’t available.
“He’s comfortable both sides, and at 25 years old he brings a great deal of English Football League and National League experience. He still has potential to improve, but already has many of the qualities we want from our full-backs.
“I coached against him a few times and saw the problems he caused us, and how he dealt with our play. He always impressed me.
“He wants to be here, which is key – and we think he’s a really positive addition to our squad.”
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